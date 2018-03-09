'Okami HD' Coming To Nintendo Switch This Summer

A high-definition re-release of the 2006 cult-classic Okami is coming to the Nintendo Switch sometime this summer, Nintendo announced last night during its most-recent Nitnendo Direct.

In Okami, players assume the role of Amaterasu, the Japanese sun god who transmutes into a white wolf "on a quest to defeat Orochi, an eight-headed demon and tyrannical monster responsible for turning the world into a ruined wasteland. A cast of colorful allies appear to help Amaterasu defeat foes and rid the land of Orochi’s curse."

On the Switch, Okami's main mechanic, painting its world, will be fully playable using both the Switch's motion-controlled Joycons and via the console's touchscreen, Nintendo revealed. The game will be available as a digital-download only, and no speciifc release date was given.

