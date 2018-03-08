'Octopath Traveler' Gets Summer Release Date

Octopath Traveler, a turn-based Japanese role-playing game from Square Enix, officially has a release date. It's coming to Nintendo Switch on July 13th, Nintendo revealed today during a Direct video presentation.

Octopath Traveler (that's the official title now) uses a mix of HD and 2D visuals. Its story focuses on eight travelers, each with their own origins, paths, and goals, and it can be experienced in any order. During today's Direct, producer Masashi Takahashi revealed new details about the RPG, including two more main characters, Tressa the Merchant and Alfyn the Apothecary.

Nintendo also revealed today the game is getting a special Wayfarer's Edition that comes with a stylized pop-up book, cloth map, and replica coin. It will be available on launch day. But, before the game comes out, people can check out a sizable demo on the eShop.