'No Man's Sky' Getting Huge Update Alongside Xbox One Launch

Indie space survival game No Man's Sky is getting a major update on all platforms sometime this summer. Plus, it's coming to Xbox One two years after its initial launch, developer Hello Games announced today.

This latest content drop, called Next, is the "biggest update so far," according to Hello Games. The team is keeping the details to themselves right now, of course, but past updates changed No Man's Sky in major ways. The Foundation update added base building, freighters, and a survival mode. Pathfinder introduced vehicles and permadeath, while Atlas Rises added a 30-hour story, a procedural mission system, and a visual overhaul.

Coming in Summer 2018 is No Man's Sky NEXT, a free update for PS4, PC, Xbox and WeGame. It's our largest update so far, and we're working our socks off pic.twitter.com/wZhjaLMbsT — Sean Murray (@NoMansSky) March 29, 2018

No Man's Sky was highly anticipated before its launch in August 2016, but it came under fire from critics and fans who felt it failed to live up its promises. Hello Games has steadily worked to improve the game since then.