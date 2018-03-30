Nintendo's PAX East line-up includes a chance to play Dark Souls: Remastered, Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze, alongside a slew of other big and indie playables, the company announced Friday morning.

The Nintendo booth will also feature informal four-on-four Splatoon 2 matches, mini-game challenges in the Super Mario Odyssey game and Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze speed runs, among other activities. The PAX East conference takes place April 5th to 8th at the Boston Convention and Exhibition Center.

Nintendo plans to give away free posters and visitors who check in using their My Nintendo QR Code at the booth will receive a My Nintendo pass on a first-come, first-served basis. These passes will allow them access to a priority line to skip ahead to play select games during specified times. Those who do not receive passes will receive a My Nintendo pin.

Nintendo Switch games scheduled to appear at the Nintendo booth include:

Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze from Nintendo

from Nintendo Hyrule Warriors: Definitive Edition from Nintendo

from Nintendo Sushi Striker: The Way of Sushido * from Nintendo

* from Nintendo DARK SOULS: REMASTERED* from Bandai Namco Entertainment

from Bandai Namco Entertainment Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus* from Bethesda Softworks

from Bethesda Softworks Travis Strikes Again: No More Heroes * from Grasshopper Manufacture and Suda51

* from Grasshopper Manufacture and Suda51 SNK Heroines: Tag Team Frenzy * from NIS America

from NIS America Crash Bandicoot N. Sane Trilogy* from Activision

Indie games to be playable in the Nindie Arcade include:

Just Shapes & Beats * from Berzerk Studio

* from Berzerk Studio Dead Cells * from Motion Twin

* from Motion Twin The Messenger * from Sabotage and Devolver Digital

from Sabotage and Devolver Digital LUMINES REMASTERED * from Enhance Games

from Enhance Games Runner3 from Choice Provisions

from Choice Provisions West of Loathing * from Asymmetric

from Asymmetric Pool Panic from Adult Swim Games

from Adult Swim Games Pode from Henchman & Goon

from Henchman & Goon Garage * from tinyBuild Games

from tinyBuild Games Next Up Hero from Aspyr Media and Digital Continue

*First time playable by the public.

Glixel will be on site covering the news and games of the show. Make sure to check back here for all of our PAX East coverage.