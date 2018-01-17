Could This Be What Nintendo Is Revealing For the Switch Tonight?

Nintendo says Wednesday evening it will be revealing a "new interactive experience for Nintendo Switch that's specially crafted for kids and those who are kids at heart."

The tweets on both the official Japanese and UK Twitter accounts point to webpages with a date and time reveal that lines up with 5 p.m. ET in the United States.



While the company doesn't give anymore details, that hasn't stopped fans from coming up with a variety of guesses including everything from new games to new hardware. One possibility is powered by the patents for the Nintendo Switch made public in 2015 and 2016. Among those series of patents was an ability never announced for the Switch: a form of motion tracking. According to those patents, the system's IR cameras, which are currently used in conjunction with the JoyCons, can also be used to track and detect hand motions and gestures.

Examples in the patents include doing things like playing Rock, Paper, Scissors using gestures, moving a snake across the screen by moving your hand toward the side of the Switch, steering a car, answering math questions with your fingers or throwing and catching a baseball.

Another patent shows how images could be projected from the system onto a wall or hand and then interacted with. It's possible this ability would be unlocked with an add-on controller.

It's worth noting that just because a patent includes a feature, it doesn't mean that feature will actually be used or included in the final design. That said, the patents did reveal just about every other element of the Switch from its ability to connect to a television to how the JoyCons work. And Nintendo has shown an affinity for motion-controlled games, though they've run into legal trouble with the patents around the older, Wii-method of tracking motion.

Earlier this month, Nintendo announced that the Switch is the fastest-selling home game system in U.S. history. The company says it has sold more than 4.8 million of the console in the U.S. since the system's launch ten months ago, surpassing even the Wii's record of about 4 million in ten months.



Nintendo games seem to dominate the system, according to Nintendo. In the U.S., more than 60 percent of Nintendo Switch owners have Super Mario Odyssey, and more than 55 percent own The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Both are the highest-rated games in history. More than 50 percent of Nintendo Switch owners own Mario Kart 8 Deluxe and 20 percent own Splatoon 2. There are also more than 300 third-party games available for the Switch, Nintendo notes. No sales numbers or percentages were released for those titles.