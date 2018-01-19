Nintendo Labo Almost Tossed In Trash At Ratings Board

Germany's software ratings board almost had an unfortunate accident with Nintendo's innovative and recently announced Labo kits.

The USK tweeted that after receiving the kits for ratings, cleaning staff mistook the bits and pieces of cardboard and paper that make up the peripherals for Labo as trash. They were, according to the Tweet, on the way to the trash bin when they were intercepted. It sounds like USK testers were in the process of assembly the kits or were getting ready to when cleaners grabbed the stuff up. You can read the tweets below, but you'll have to translate them from German.

ENDLICH können wir die Anekdote erzählen, wie die neueste Nintendo-Hardware einmal beinahe von der Reinigungskraft als Altpapier entsorgt wurde 📦📦📦 (die Geschichte hätte uns vorher eh niemand geglaubt 🙃) #NintendoLabo — USK (@USK_de) January 18, 2018

Basteln gehört natürlich zum Testprozess dazu! Anmalen ist für die Altersprüfung leider nicht relevant, überhaupt Ihr wisst doch wir können nur Kennzeichen malen 🎨 — USK (@USK_de) January 18, 2018

Nintendo Labo was unveiled during a surprise announcement earlier this week. The concept marries Nintendo developed games and experiences with peripherals that are built using provided cardboard. Labo appears to deliver not just new ways to play for the Nintendo Switch, but a bit of learning along the way as the process of building the cardboard peripherals seems designed to teach as well.

Nintendo says you can use the kits to build a functioning 13-key piano that brings your musical creations to life once the Nintendo Switch console and Right Joy-Con controller are inserted. As you play, the IR Motion Camera in the Right Joy-Con detects which keys are pressed and translates them into unique notes that are heard through the console. With another kit you can control a motorbike by constructing a functioning set of handlebars, with a Joy-Con inserted in each side and the Nintendo Switch console cradled in the middle. Simply hit the ignition button, turn the right handle to engage the accelerator and watch your adventure unfold on the Nintendo Switch screen, as you race to new destinations.

The Variety Kit, one of the two that Labo launches with, allows you to make a variety of Toy-Con including two Toy-Con RC Cars, a Toy-Con Fishing Rod, a Toy-Con House, a Toy-Con Motorbike and a Toy-Con Piano. The other launch kit, the Robot Kit, allows you to build an interactive robot suit with a visor, backpack and straps for your hands and feet, which you can then wear to assume control of a giant in-game robot. Both kits include everything you need to assemble your Toy-Con creations, including the building materials and relevant Nintendo Switch software. The Variety Kit will be available at a suggested retail price of $69.99, and the Robot Kit will be available at a suggested retail price of $79.99. A special Customization Set that includes fun stencils, stickers and colored tape will also be available to purchase on April 20th at a suggested retail price of $9.99. You can read more about Nintendo Labo at the official site.