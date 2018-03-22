Nintendo Holding 'Smash,' 'Splatoon 2' Tournaments in June

Nintendo is holding the first-ever exhibition tournament for the new Super Smash Bros. game, along with the first world championship for Splatoon 2 this June, the company announced today. The event is part of Nintendo's activities during this year's E3 video game trade show, which runs June 12th-14th at the Los Angeles Convention Center.

Nintendo teased its latest Smash title during a Direct earlier this month. While it didn't reveal many details, we do know Splatoon's Inkling characters will be added to the fighting game's roster. Nintendo hasn't announced a release date yet, but if it's already scheduling tournaments we can probably expect it soon.

Both the Super Smash Bros. Invitational 2018 and the Splatoon 2 World Championship will be livestreamed. Nintendo says it will host U.S./Canada qualifiers online prior to the Splatoon 2 tournament. They take place on April 21st at 11 a.m. PT., while finals take place on April 28th at 8 a.m. PT. Teams will compete in Turf War during the open qualifiers and in Ranked Battle modes during the finals.

Nintendo says more details about the Los Angeles event, and its other E3 plans, will come in the future.