Nintendo Direct: Watch it Here, Read All The News

Nintendo kicked off an expected, but still slightly surprising Nintendo Direct Mini this morning, dropping information on nearly a dozen games, a slew of DLC and even a couple of free demos. You can watch the whole thing right here or just dive into the details in the stories highlighted below.
- Nintendo Details Nearly a Dozen Big Switch Titles Inbound
- 'Super Mario Odyssey' Gets New Mode and Other Switch DLC News
- 'Dark Souls: Remastered' Hits Nintendo Switch, PS4, Steam, Xbox One in May
- 'Donkey Kong Country: Tropical Freeze' Hits Switch in May
- 'Kirby Star Allies' Hits Switch This March
- Adventure Game 'Fe' Coming Next Month