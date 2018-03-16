Nindies Showcase Livestream Hits Next Week

Nintendo plans to kick-off a livestream video next week highlighting the indies titles coming to the Nintendo Switch, the company announced this morning.

The Nindies Showcase goes live at 12 p.m. ET on March 20. And you can watch it right here.

The showcase of indie games for the Switch hits in the middle of the Game Developers Conference and lines up with a Nindies event that Nintendo is hosting for press. So expect a lot more details on the games you see in the video coming to Glixel as we work through what we see.