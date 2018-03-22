'Night in the Woods' Takes Home Seumas McNally Grand Prize

Night in the Woods took home the $30,000 Seumas McNally Grand Prize for best independent game at the 20th annual Independent Games Festival Awards Wednesday night. It was also honored for excellence in narrative.

The only other game from the evening's ceremony to win multiple awards was puzzle game Baba Is You which was recognized for best student game and excellence in design.

The Nuovo Award, for the title that makes jurors ‘think differently about games as a medium,’ went to developer Bennett Foddy for Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy.

The full list of winners of the 20th annual IGF Awards are below:



Excellence in Visual Art ($3,000)

Chuchel (Amanita Design)

Excellence in Audio ($3,000)

Uurnog Uurnlimited (Nifflas Games)

Excellence in Design ($3,000)

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Excellence in Narrative ($3,000)

Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)

Nuovo Award ($3,000)

Getting Over It with Bennett Foddy (Bennett Foddy)

Best Student Game ($3,000)

Baba Is You (Hempuli)

Audience Award ($3,000)

Celeste (Celeste Team)

ID@Xbox Gaming for Everyone Award

SpecialEffect

alt.ctrl.GDC Award ($3,000)

Puppet Pandemonium

Seumas McNally Grand Prize ($30,000)

Night in the Woods (Infinite Fall)