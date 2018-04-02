Niantic Settles 'Pokémon Go' Festival Lawsuit For Over $1.5M

Mobile game developer Niantic has reportedly reached a settlement in a class action lawsuit over last year's disastrous Pokémon Go Fest, according to TechCrunch.

The inaugural Chicago event was supposed to be a celebration of Niantic's popular augmented reality game. An estimated 20,000 Pokémon fans were expected to attend. But, it suffered some major setbacks. Niantic's servers apparently weren't ready for the massive influx of players and the app failed. Naturally, people were unhappy. At one point, Game Informer's Andrew Reiner tweeted a video of the crowd chanting "Fix the game" as Niantic CEO and founder John Hanke arrived on-stage.

Niantic later apologized for the technical difficulties and offered full ticket refunds to attendees, along with free PokéCoins and other in-game items. But, that still left fans on the hook for travel expenses. A California man filed the class action lawsuit in July 2017, claiming the festival didn't live up to its promises.

Niantic is settling for an estimated $1,575,000, according to TechCrunch. The money will reportedly be used to reimburse various costs like airfare, hotel fees, and parking. An official settlement website will launch by May 25th, but people who want to file a claim can only do so if they checked in to the festival via the Pokémon Go app. Additionally, anyone claiming more than $107 in expenses will have to show receipts.

TechCrunch says any money left over will be split evenly and donated to the Illinois Bar foundation and the nonprofit organization Chicago Run. None of the money will revert back to Niantic.