Niantic Announces Real-World Ingress Events Across The Globe

The next season of real-world Ingress events will take place in 48 cities around the world, developer-publisher Niantic announced today.



Since launching the mobile augmented reality game back in 2012, Niantic has hosted more than 2,000 real-world Ingress events "that immerse players in unique storylines and take them on an adventure together to complete objectives which change based on player activity onsite and at events happening in tandem throughout the world." Niantic's follow up to Ingress, Pokemon Go, turned out to be a full blown phenomenon when it was released in 2016, letting players catch Pokemon in the real world with their smart phones. Looking to the future, the developer is planning a full-scale reboot of Ingress, called Ingress Prime, with all new storylines and technology. Ingress Prime is expected to launch sometime this year.



At the events, players are encouraged to work together through unique storylines and objectives throughout cities and neighborhoods. The entire list of cities these events will be coming to over this year and next, as detailed by Niantic in a press release, are as follows:



Fukuoka, Japan

April 7, 2018

Camp Navarro, CA, USA

May 25-28, 2018

Schloss Kaltenberg, Germany

May 25-28, 2018

San Diego, CA, USA

July 28, 2018

Sapporo, Japan

July 28, 2018

Warsaw, Poland

July 28, 2018

Boston, MA, USA

July 28, 2018

Malé, Maldives

July 28, 2018

Marseille, France

July 28, 2018

Philadelphia, PA

August 25, 2018

Singapore

August 25, 2018

Linz, Austria

August 25, 2018

Vancouver, BC

August 25, 2018

Incheon, South Korea

August 25, 2018

Riga, Latvia

August 25, 2018

Phoenix, AZ, USA

October 20, 2018

Taichung, Taiwan

October 20, 2018

Brno, Czech

October 20, 2018

Mexico City, Mexico

October 20, 2018

Minneapolis, MN, USA

October 20, 2018

Canberra, Australia

October 20, 2018

Palma de Mallorca, Spain

October 20, 2018

Bangkok, Thailand

October 20, 2018

Frankfurt, Germany

October 20, 2018

Austin, TX, USA

November 17, 2018

Hong Kong

November 17, 2018

Barcelona, Spain

November 17, 2018

Salt Lake City, UT, USA

November 17, 2018

Yogyakarta, Indonesia

November 17, 2018

Bucharest, Romania

November 17, 2018

Asuncion, Paraguay

February 23, 2019

Quezon City, Philippines

February 23, 2019

Lisbon, Portugal

February 23, 2019

New Orleans, LA, USA

February 23, 2019

Albuquerque, NM, USA

February 23, 2019

Auckland, New Zealand

February 23, 2019

Athens, Greece

February 23, 2019

Pune, India

February 23, 2019

Genoa, Italy

February 23, 2019

Atlanta, GA, USA

March 23, 2019

Ho Chi Minch City, Vietnam

March 23, 2019

Nuremberg, Germany

March 23, 2019

Las Vegas, NV, USA

March 23, 2019

Nagoya Japan

March 23, 2019

Bristol, UK

March 23, 2019

Kaohsiung, Taiwan

May 4, 2019

Amsterdam, NL

May 11, 2019

Chicago, IL, USA

May 18, 2019