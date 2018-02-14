Niantic Announces Real-World Ingress Events Across The Globe

The next season of real-world Ingress events will take place in 48 cities around the world, developer-publisher Niantic announced today.
Since launching the mobile augmented reality game back in 2012, Niantic has hosted more than 2,000 real-world Ingress events "that immerse players in unique storylines and take them on an adventure
together to complete objectives which change based on player activity
onsite and at events happening in tandem throughout the world." Niantic's follow up to Ingress, Pokemon Go, turned out to be a full blown phenomenon when it was released in 2016, letting players catch Pokemon in the real world with their smart phones. Looking to the future, the developer is planning a full-scale reboot of Ingress, called Ingress Prime, with all new storylines and technology. Ingress Prime is expected to launch sometime this year.
At the events, players are encouraged to work together through unique storylines and objectives throughout cities and neighborhoods. The entire list of cities these events will be coming to over this year and next, as detailed by Niantic in a press release, are as follows:
Fukuoka, Japan
April 7, 2018
Camp Navarro, CA, USA
May 25-28, 2018
Schloss Kaltenberg, Germany
May 25-28, 2018
San Diego, CA, USA
July 28, 2018
Sapporo, Japan
July 28, 2018
Warsaw, Poland
July 28, 2018
Boston, MA, USA
July 28, 2018
Malé, Maldives
July 28, 2018
Marseille, France
July 28, 2018
Philadelphia, PA
August 25, 2018
Singapore
August 25, 2018
Linz, Austria
August 25, 2018
Vancouver, BC
August 25, 2018
Incheon, South Korea
August 25, 2018
Riga, Latvia
August 25, 2018
Phoenix, AZ, USA
October 20, 2018
Taichung, Taiwan
October 20, 2018
Brno, Czech
October 20, 2018
Mexico City, Mexico
October 20, 2018
Minneapolis, MN, USA
October 20, 2018
Canberra, Australia
October 20, 2018
Palma de Mallorca, Spain
October 20, 2018
Bangkok, Thailand
October 20, 2018
Frankfurt, Germany
October 20, 2018
Austin, TX, USA
November 17, 2018
Hong Kong
November 17, 2018
Barcelona, Spain
November 17, 2018
Salt Lake City, UT, USA
November 17, 2018
Yogyakarta, Indonesia
November 17, 2018
Bucharest, Romania
November 17, 2018
Asuncion, Paraguay
February 23, 2019
Quezon City, Philippines
February 23, 2019
Lisbon, Portugal
February 23, 2019
New Orleans, LA, USA
February 23, 2019
Albuquerque, NM, USA
February 23, 2019
Auckland, New Zealand
February 23, 2019
Athens, Greece
February 23, 2019
Pune, India
February 23, 2019
Genoa, Italy
February 23, 2019
Atlanta, GA, USA
March 23, 2019
Ho Chi Minch City, Vietnam
March 23, 2019
Nuremberg, Germany
March 23, 2019
Las Vegas, NV, USA
March 23, 2019
Nagoya Japan
March 23, 2019
Bristol, UK
March 23, 2019
Kaohsiung, Taiwan
May 4, 2019
Amsterdam, NL
May 11, 2019
Chicago, IL, USA
May 18, 2019