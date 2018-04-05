Next 'Overwatch' Archives Event Sends Players To Venice

Overwatch Archives' new mission, "Retribution," will be available between April 10th and the 30th on PC, Xbox One and PlayStation 4, developer-publisher Blizzard announced today. Check out a trailer for the event above.

Retribution sends players eight years in the past to the "critical Blackwatch mission that changed the future of Overwatch," the company said about the new event. Taking place in Rialto, Venice, pitting McCree, Moira, Genji, and Reyes against Talon members in a PvE brawl.

This is the second of Overwatch's Uprising events, the last of which occured last year. Last year's Uprising brawl will be available again with Retribution, Blizzard said, and will also come with more than 100 cosmetic options.

Blizzard announced Uprising would return to Overwatch last week via a Tweet. According to the company, 145.5 million games were played last year during the event, which featured Tracer, Torbjörn, Reinhardt, and Mercy in King's Row, London as they tried to defeat robotic enemies in a co-op game mode.