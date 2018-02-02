New 'PUBG' Cheat Solutions Blocks Family Sharing and File Modification

A new anti-cheat solution will be introduced to PlayerUknown's Battlegrounds' live servers next week, blocking players from tampering with the game's files and the ability for family sharing, Dohyung Lee, head of service management and anti-cheat at PUBG Corp., announced today on Steam.

According to Lee, this new solution's main focus, initially, will be blocking unathorized programs from affecting Battlegrounds, though he adds the developer it will be "further developed to broaden the scope of its abilities." Additionally, the anti-cheat solution will block programs altering the game's visuals, giving players unfair advantages in seeing others.

"Some programs that do not affect gameplay may be blocked temporarily as we hone the new anti-cheat features," Lee said. "We are checking the programs that are being blocked on the test servers and will allow the use of harmless programs as quickly as possible."

Lee also revealed some of the preventative measures PUBG Corp. is taking when finding and blocking cheaters. The systems, as detailed in his post, are as follows:

In-game Report Function

We are gradually upgrading our in-game reporting features to effectively review your reports and accurately verify cheat activities. An internal system is being built as well to allow us to investigate reported content faster and more accurately. If you encounter a player you suspect of cheating, please use the report function. Please do bear in mind that when watching a replay, sometimes the replay footage and the actual gameplay may differ due to some bugs or network issues.

File Modification

If you tamper with the game files, your game access may be blocked, especially if you delete, modify or manipulate in any way the files affecting any of the game systems and mechanics.

Account Sharing

We have an announcement for those of you using family sharing on Steam. We had allowed this feature so that the account holders who own PUBG can use their character with other Steam accounts if they wanted to. However, we have decided to deactivate this feature because we have identified a number of vulnerabilities that are being exploited. Please understand that we are introducing this measure to fight abuse and ensure a fair environment.

Closing his post, Lee says it's PUBG Corp's mission to "minimize the exposure" of players to others cheating in Battlegrounds. "We ask for your understanding and active feedback so that we can create an enjoyable environment for PUBG together," he said.

Atfter the anti-cheat solutions implementation next week, Lee says the developer plans to upgrade the system "steadily."

"In addition to the systems currently in development and already implemented, we are looking into a more effective system, and we will actively introduce any solutions that were confirmed to be reliable and accurate," Lee said. "We will continue taking firm measures against the developers, distributors and users of cheats. We promise you that we will do our best every day in our battle for a fair game environment."