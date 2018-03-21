New 'Overwatch' Hero Brigitte Officially Arrives

Overwatch's newest character has officially arrived. Armorer and support hero Brigitte left the game's public test realm and went live in a patch yesterday. She's the 27th member of the competitive online shooter's roster.

As a melee support, Brigitte deloys a Barrier Shield to protect herself and allies standing behind her. She can also create Repair Packs to instantly heal teammates or provide armor. Her primary weapon is a Rocket Flail, while her Rally ultimate gives her a movement speed buff and gives the team a substantial armor boost.

Currently, Brigitte is only available in Quick Play, Arcade, and custom matches. Blizzard says she'll be available for Competitive Play in Season 10, but there's no word yet on when that season starts.

"Starting with the releases of Blizzard World and Brigitte, we made the decision to debut new maps and heroes in Competitive Play at the beginning of the season that follows their release," Overwatch developer Scott Mercer explains in a forum post. "This means that Brigitte will become available in Competitive Play when Season 10 begins, just as Blizzard World became available at the beginning of Season 9. This will help give each competitive season a stronger identity, as well as provide the community with plenty of time to learn how to play with new maps or heroes."