New 'Overwatch' Character Brigitte is Very Popular on Pornhub

Blizzard Entertainment's competitive online shooter Overwatch got its 27th hero last month, and she's apparently very popular in the porn community.

Swedish armorer Brigitte is now the most searched Overwatch character on Pornhub by a very large margin, according to the website. A few days after her debut, searches for the word "Brigitte" increased by 6,264 percent, surpassing 2 million in just 10 days. The 23-year-old support hero now massively outranks the second most-popular character, Korean gamer/mech pilot D.Va. Tracer, Widowmaker, and Mercy are also in the top five.

Overwatch's popularity in the porn community isn't new. In its recent Year in Review, Pornhub says the game was the 13th most popular search of 2017. Unsurprisingly, it's a favorite among the 18 to 24 male crowd. It was especially loved in Brazil, where it was the number one search term, and Russia, where it reached number two. Characters like D.Va, Mercy, and Tracer were also some of the year's most searched game characters, along with Lara Croft, Zelda, and Pikachu (don't ask).

You would think Brigitte would be most popular in her home country, Sweden, but Pornhub says more visitors from the U.S. and Canada look her up. Sweden ranks 5th. D.Va is well-liked in South Korea, naturally, while scientist Mei is popular in China. People in Russia, Mexico, and South America prefer Tracer, while European countries such as Finland and Norway like to fantasize about French assassin Widowmaker.