New Map, Ping-Based Matchmaking Coming to 'PUBG'

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds is getting a new map, and it's coming sooner than you think. The PUBG team says in a Steam update it will share more details next month on what content fans can expect in the first half of 2018, and that includes the new map.

PUBG Corp says it delayed work on some of the game's major features and systems because its focus "shifted towards tightening our anti-cheat effort." But, it promises it has "a lot of exciting things" to share with players, including new content, improvements, and modifications.

Cheating is a big problem for the massively popular battle royale shooter, especially on PC. Anti-cheat company BattlEye recently revealed on Twitter the game hit a milestone of 1.5 million bans. And things are only getting worse. It booted over one million cheaters from the game in January alone.

We have banned over 1,044,000 PUBG cheaters in January alone, unfortunately things continue to escalate. — BattlEye (@TheBattlEye) February 4, 2018

Last October, BattlEye says it banned players at a rate of 6,000-13,000 per day, with the vast majority of them coming from China.

PUBG Corp says combating cheaters has also slowed down work on a new maximum ping limit to improve online play. So, it's now introducing an experimental method it hopes will get better results.

"Unlike the method considered earlier, we are going to divide the matching pool depending on ping," the team explains. "This means that the users with lower pings will be prioritized during matchmaking. The team is expecting to improve the overall play experience by splitting the matching pool rather than restricting connection depending on ping. Preparations are underway to test this method in some regions, with first trials planned to start this week. Specific dates will be shared when ready."