New 'Ghost Recon: Wildlands' Update Adds 'Battle Crates'

The newest update to Ghost Recon Wildlands, called "Extended Ops," will introduce "Battle Crates" full of different items, developer-publish Ubisoft recently announced.

Battle Crates will be available for both the game's campaign and Ghost War modes. "Throughout the development of the Battle Crates, we made sure the implementation is fair in terms of the items given to players, while also ensuring that they have zero impact on gameplay and player’s progression," Ubisoft said, perhaps hinting at the contentious conversation currently surrounding loot crates and microtransactions.

According to the company, players will be gifted a Spec Ops Crate and a Ghost War Crate, redeemable in the Ubisoft Club. After that, Battle Crates will be available for 400 store credits each and will contain three items the player didn't already own. The company stressed there will be no duplicate items in the Crates; a player will never receive something they already have.

In Spec Ops Crates, players will find "Epic Weapons, Exotic Weapons, Vehicles and tons of cosmetic items for you to enjoy even more in the whole Campaign mode," Ubisoft said. In Ghost War Crates, "Exotic Weapons (re-skinned versions of weapons already available in the game – no impact on the weapon stats), customization items and an exclusive new line of skins for your character, called Icons." More than 200 different items will be available via crates, the company said.

The next Wildlands update is expected to launch today, January 25th.