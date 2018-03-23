New Gaming Convention Launching in Seoul This Year

ReedPOP, the company behind annual gaming events like PAX, EGX, and New York Comic Con, is bringing a new community-focused convention to Seoul, Korea this year.

Game Convention Seoul takes place at Coex on August 3rd-5th. It will feature various areas where people can indulge in PC gaming, online game, arcade games, console games, VR/AR, retro titles, and more. There will also be all-day LAN parties, large scale esports tournaments, and panels with game developers.

ReedPOP recently said it's working to expand beyond event production. It acquired The Gamer Network in February, which is home to a number of video game publications like Rock, Paper, Shotgun and Eurogamer.



Game Convention Seoul will launch alongside Comic Con Seoul, Korea's largest pop culture entertainment event.