More Than 5 Million Games Pre-Ordered Via Twitch Prime

More than five million games were pre-ordered via Twitch Prime, Amazon announced today.

Related Former Porn Star Mia Khalifa Is Diving Into Twitch, Not Looking Back The social media personality and former adult film star is all-in on livestreaming games and food

Twitch Prime is a service offered by a partnership via the company and Amazon. Subscribers are offered in-game content, ad free Twitch viewing and the standard offerings of an Amazon Prime subscription.

"Twitch Prime offered more than $1,100 in free gaming content in 2017 including 23 full games for free, 113 pieces of loot across 19 of the most popular games of the year," Amazon said in a press release. "This included rare or exclusive content in Overwatch, Player Unknown’s Battlegrounds, and Warframe, which were three of the most popular bundles of loot among Twitch Prime Members in 2017."

Amazon and Twitch aren't the only companies revealing its end-of-the-year numbers. Steam recently announced PlayerUnknown Battlegrounds, Ghost Recon: Wildlands and The Witcher 3: Wild Hunt were among some of its best-selling games in 2017.