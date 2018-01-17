More Than 10 Million Watched the Overwatch League's First Week of Games

More than 10 million people watched the opening matches of the Overwatch League, Blizzard announced today.

This news comes less than a week after the League's debut topped Twitch's viewer counts, beating out popular streamers by a wide margin. Now, after the League's first four days of matches, Blizzard's announcing the debut had an average of 408,000 viewers per minute. The week in total, the developer-publisher says, had an average viewer count of 280,000 viewers per minute.

Over the course of the entire week, Blizzard says, more than 10 million viewers around the globe tuned into the Overwatch League, watching on a variety of platforms. At its highest, the League had a peak concurrent viewer count of 437,000 people.

The Overwatch League is set to continue this week, starting today at 7:00p.m. ET (10:00p.m. PT) with the San Francisco Shock taking on the Philadelphia Fusion.