Mobile 'Fortnite' Players Spent Over $1M in First 72 Hours

The mobile version of online shooter Fortnite and its mega popular Battle Royale mode launched on iOS under an invite-only program less than a week ago and it's already grossed more than $1.5 million worldwide, according to app store intelligence firm Sensor Tower.

Mobile Fortnite features the same 100-player gameplay with the same map, content, and weekly updates as its bigger cousins. It also reportedly supports cross-play and cross-progression with PS4, PC, and Mac, but not with the Xbox One version.

Sensor Tower estimates the game earned $1 million in the first 72 hours after in-app purchases went live. This gives it a big lead on primary rivals in the emerging mobile survival game genre like Tencent's PUBG Mobile, which just went live on Android and iOS yesterday, or NetEase's Rules of Survival. Fortnite outgrossed the latter by a factor of more than 25 in its first four days of IAP availability, according to Sensor Tower.

Fortnite's launch is impressive when compared to games outside its genre as well. Based on cosmetic IAPs alone, it managed to gross about one third as much as both Pokémon Go ($4.9 million) and Clash Royale ($4.6 million) in their first four days.