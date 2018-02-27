Microsoft CEO Talks Letting Players "Game Anywhere"

Microsoft is looking to expand the way players can access its games through services such as Xbox Live and the Xbox Game Pass, Microsoft Chief Executive Officer Satya Nadella recently said at the Morgan Stanley Technology, Media & Telecom Conference in San Francisco, Dual Shockers reports.

Related Microsoft Announces Slew of 'PUBG' Bundle Deals Free copies of the game and discounts all announced

Nadella says he sees Xbox Live as a subscription service as a "huge opportunity" for Microsoft, adding it's looking to build a gaming service that prioritizes console, where the majority of its players are, but still appeals to PC players. Xbox exclusive games, starting with the Xbox One, are cross play between the console and PC.

"One of the things that most people have not recognized is that we’re the owners of both of those," the CEO said.

Nadella said services such as Xbox Live and Game Pass have strengthened engagement for Microsoft from fans, but at the end of the day it's about "people and their ability to game anywhere."

"That’s where we’re going, whether it is with our subscription offerings with Game Pass, whether it’s with Mixer, which is growing very rapidly, in terms of streaming, or eSports franchises around our first-party games," Nadella said. "So I think we have many, many leverages there. But fundamentally, it comes from that heritage of having been in the gaming business for multiple decades at this point and built up that capability in a world where we now have the ability to take that and have it service a much broader marketplace than ever before."

This fits into the model Microsoft's adopted in recent years. Along with its services and cross play, the company's released three different versions of the Xbox One to appeal to different players: the standard Xbox One, a slimmer Xbox One S and the Xbox One X, which Microsoft says is the most-powerful console release to date.