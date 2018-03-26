Mew, Storylines and More Coming to 'Pokémon Go' in Big Update

Niantic announced today it's adding new activities and challenges to its popular augmented reality game Pokémon Go later this week. These research tasks can be completed in-game for rewards and will lead trainers to unique storylines, including one focusing on the Mythical Psychic-type Pokémon Mew.

Go's new research feature will give trainers daily quests called Field Research tasks. They can be collected by spinning nearby PokéStops. Niantic says trainers will get one stamp per day by completing at least one task. When they collect seven stamps, they can achieve a Research Breakthrough to get better rewards and maybe even encounter a Legendary Pokémon. People can complete multiple Field Research per day and they have different difficulty levels, with higher difficulties rewarding better loot.

Special Research tasks, meanwhile, are story-driven and they're assigned by Pokémon thirst trap Professor Willow. They will unfold as a trainer completes more objectives in-game. Right now, Niantic isn't saying what the new research tasks entail. Hopefully, they're more interesting than "Catch 5 Rattatas."