'Metal Gear Survive' Will Have A Second Beta This Month

Metal Gear Survive will have a second close beta between February 16th and the 18th, developer-publisher Konami announced today. The beta will be available across all consoles, including, for the first time, PC.

In the beta, players will have access to "tackle missions on various maps." Participants will receive in-game bonus items, Konami added, that'll carry over to the full release. The bonuses are as follows:

One FOX HOUND name plate

One Metal Gear Rex head accessory

One bandanna accessory

Metal Gear Survive will be released on February 20th for the PlayStation 4 and Xbox One, and on February 21st for PC.