'Mark of the Ninja Remastered' Sneaks Onto Switch

Klei Entertainment's excellent Mark of the Ninja is coming to Switch, Nintendo revealed today during a video presentation called Nindies Showcase Spring 2018.

Mark of the Ninja Remastered gives a high-definition polish to the 2D stealth game. The visuals, audio, cutscenes, and effects are getting an overhaul. The game also includes the Mark of the Ninja Special Edition Expansion, which has an additional story level, a new character, additional items, and developer commentary.

Mark of the Ninja Remastered is expected to come out sometime this fall. There's no word yet on what it will cost.