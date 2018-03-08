'Mario Tennis Aces' Comes To Switch In June

Mario Tennis Aces will be released exclusively for the Nintendo Switch on June 22nd, Nintendo announced today during its Nintendo Direct livestream.

"Unleash an arsenal of shots and strategies in all-out tennis battles with friends, family and fan-favorite Mushroom Kingdom characters. With up to four-player local ... and online multiplayer, and a story mode that even includes creative boss battles, Mario Tennis Aces is one of the most robust Mario sports games yet," Nintendo said about the game.

In Aces' "Swing Mode," the Switch's Joycons can actually be swung like a tennis racket to simulate playing the sport, Nintendo added.

Additionally, a "Pre-launch Online Tournament" and a demo are planned for the game. More information about both is expected to come soon.

