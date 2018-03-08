'Mario & Luigi Bowser's Inside Story' Coming to 3DS in 2019

The Nintendo DS RPG game Mario 7 Luigi Bowser's Inside Story is being re-released on the Nintendo 3DS in 2019. The game will also feature the an extra story revolving around Bowser Jr.

Mario 7 Luigi Bowser's Inside Story was originally released in 2009. It tells the story of Mario and Luigi being inhaled into the body of titular enemy Bowser and their journey to get out. Additionally, the new 3DS version of the game will feature an all new story focused on Bowser Jr.



