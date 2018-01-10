Man Accused of Fatal Kansas Swatting Now Charged in Calgary

The man accused of making a fake emergency call to police that resulted in the death of a Kansas man might have made a similar call a week earlier, according to Canadian publication The Globe and Mail.

Calgary police said Tuesday they charged 25-year-old Tyler Raj Barriss of Los Angeles with mischief and fraud charges following a "swatting" incident on December 22nd. Calgary 911 said it received a phone call that day from a man who claimed he shot his father and was holding his mother and younger brother hostage. He gave them an address in Calgary's Bankview neighborhood belonging to an unnamed woman, who told police she was targeted because of her online persona.

Barriss is currently being held without bail in Los Angeles in connection with another swatting incident that happened on December 28th in Wichita, Kansas. Police believe he made a similar bogus phone call to authorities there after an argument over a small wager on a Call of Duty match. The person he argued with allegedly gave Barriss a false address, which lead police to the home of 28-year-old Andrew Finch. Finch was shot and killed by police when he came to the door.

Luckily, no one was hurt in the Calgary case, but police say they've seen an increase in swatting calls lately, and it puts everyone in danger. "It's very frustrating because we have to take these calls seriously, we have to take them at face value," said Calgary Police Service acting deputy inspector Peter Siegenthaler. "It puts not just officers, but the public at risk."

Barriss will be extradited to Kansas to face charges of making a false alarm. His next scheduled court appearance is on January 17th.