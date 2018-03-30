Magic Leap's Lightwear mixed reality headsets are starting to ship out to developers, but only if they agree to keep the unit in a locked safe when not in use, Bloomberg reports.

Bloomberg, citing sources, adds that some developers found the requirement too burdensome and declined the early development kits. Magic Leap released the SDK for their hardware during the Game Developers Conference earlier this month. The company also held two talks at the week-long show.

During it's second talk, a group of Magic Leap developers discussed the different things a game developer should be considering when creating content for the company's device. They also walked through some of the history of Magic Leap and some of the features of the Lightwear gear.

The goggles and controller can track headpose, where a user's eye is looking, hand gestures and voice input. The kit can also use the controller itself as an input, a keyboard and "more," according to the presentation. The controller itself has a button, bumper, touchpad and trigger, as built in haptics and motion detection.

Brian Schwab, director of Magic Leap's interaction lab, told those gathered at one of the talks that developers need to take care when creating content for the system. "We're kind of guests, as opposed to running the show."

"When I'm sitting on my couch and playing on a PlayStation 4, for all intents and purposes I'm jacked into the matrix. But if you expect to make an experience out here in the real world you can't consume them, you need to leave them enough brain power to interact in the real world. "

Schwab added that his team alone has "probably built 600 to 700 prototypes for productivity, entertainment, fitness, education, social, medical apps, light sabers ... as many things as you can imagine, we've tried and done over and over again."