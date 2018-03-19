Magic Leap Previews Creator Portal, SDK at GDC

Magic Leap announced today during the Game Developers Conference (GDC) in San Francisco it's giving devs a preview of its creator portal and software development kit. While a small group of developers already have kits, this marks the first time a wider audience can get some hands-on time with the technology.

Magic Leap is creating a mixed reality headset that runs off a powerful pocket-sized computer called a Lightpack. The company has remained secretive about its product since it started in 2011, yet it's raised about $1.9 billion to date from investors. But, with today's announcement, it seems Magic Leap is finally ready to reveal bits of itself to the public.

"We’ve said previously that if our technology was a rocketship, it’d be sitting on the launchpad," Magic Leap says. "We think of today as welcoming new astronauts on our mission to Mars."

Starting today, the company says developers can download Technical Preview builds of Unreal Engine 4 or Unity and explore spatial computing on the Magic Leap platform.