Super Bowl: New England Patriots Will Win, According to 'Madden NFL 18'

The New England Patriots will win the 52nd Super Bowl, according to a simulated game of Madden NFL 18. Check out a highlight reel from EA Sports above.

The simulation, ran by EA Sports, predicts the Patriots will beat Philadelphia Eagles 24 to 20, with a late-game, game-winning touchdown being swatted away by Patriots cornerback Stephon Gilmore. Should the simulation be correct, Super Bowl LII would be the team's sixth championship win.

As USA Today points out, since the Madden series began simulating the Super Bowl in 2004, it's correctly predicted 10 of the 14 games.

Madden NFL 18, which, coincidentally, features Patriots quarterback Tom Brady on the cover, is available now for PlayStation 4 and Xbox One.