Little Nightmares: Complete Edition will be released for the Nintendo Switch on May 18th, Nintendo announced today during its Nintendo Direct.

The Complete Edition will come with the base game, originally released in April of 2017, as well as its DLC content. Additionally, using the Pac-Man amiibo with the game will unlock the "Pakku Mask," Nintendo revealed.

