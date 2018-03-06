Kongregate Announces Its Own Digital Distribution Service

Kongregate is launching its own Steam-like video game digital distribution service called Kartridge, the company announced today. The service is expected to launch this summer.

According to the company, Kartridge has been designed in an effort to help "game developers of all sizes find success, offering them full control over their games, including deciding their own pricing model and customizing the user experience within the Kartridge ecosystem." The company adds their will be no upload fees for developers, and they're able to upload free-to-play games, pay what you want titles and games with ad-support.

For those using Kartridge to play games, the company says, rewards and customizable achievements will be given out. Additionally, the service will have forums, chat and other social features for players to "share tips and strategies within newfound communities as they level up their accounts, earning rewards along the way."

"Kartridge is more than just a platform,” Kongregate CEO and co-founder Emily Greer said in a press release. “It’s a culmination of more than 10 years in the gaming industry."

""Through a combination of editorial curation and algorithm-focused game surfacing, our goal is to show the right game to the right player at the right time," the CEO added. "This approach will help surface titles that are getting lost in other marketplaces and will help players find new content they didn't know they'd love."

A beta for Kartridge can be signed up for here at the link. Additionally, information for developers on how to join the service can be found here.