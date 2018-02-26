Konami Staff (Probably) Snuck a Message Into 'Metal Gear Survive'

Metal Gear Survive is out now on PC, PlayStation 4, and Xbox One. It's the first Metal Gear game launched since series creator Hideo Kojima left publisher Konami in 2015. Now, it looks like someone at Konami left a tribute for the legendary designer and his team in-game.

When you create a character in Metal Gear Survive, you see a clipboard with your name and those of your fellow soldiers, according to Eurogamer. It looks like the first letter of each last name spell out "KJP forever," a reference to Kojima Productions. Also, the last names on the list are "Bastard Yota" and "Cunning Yuji," which might be references to Metal Gear Survive's director Yota Tsutsumizaki and producer Yuji Korekado.

Kojima worked with Konami for 30 years before their bitter fallout. During his final year with the company, it stripped his studio's logo from Metal Gear V: The Phantom Pain, barred him from accepting an award at that year's The Game Awards, and cancelled his promising Silent HIll project with Norman Reedus and Guillermo del Toro. The three are now working on a new game called Death Stranding with Kojima's newly independent Kojima Productions. Polygon has a good explanation of the year-long breakup.

Metal Gear Survive is a departure for the long-running stealth series. It's a survival co-op zombie shooter set in an alternate Metal Gear universe. It's getting middling reviews from critics and fans who see it as a cynical cash grab.