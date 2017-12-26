Development of Death Stranding, the new game from Metal Gear Solid creator Hideo Kojima, is progressing faster than anyone might've expected, creator Hideo Kojima told Dengeki PlayStation in a series of year-end interviews (via Silicon Era). The magazine also got updates from Team Ninja and Level-5.

“[Sony said its] never seen a game be made at such as fast pace," Kojima told the outlet about Death Stranding. "We plan to announce something that will surprise everyone in 2018."



No further details were given about the game.

Additionally, head of Team Ninja Yosuke Hayashi said he wants to make its critical and commercial hit Nioh into "something even bigger," adding he hopes fans keep an eye for it.

Lastly, Level-5 CEO Akihiro Hino told Dengeki the company has plans to commemorate its 20th anniversary next year. Level-5 recently found success with its series of Yo-Kai Watch games.

To see the full list of statements from developers, check out the link.