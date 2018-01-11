'Kirby Star Allies' Hits Switch This March

Nintendo today announced more details for Kirby Star Allies, Kirby’s debut on Nintendo Switch.

The game, which hits the on-the-go console on March 16, grants Kirby a new Artist ability which lets him unleash his creativity, while the new Spider ability lets him ensnare enemies in webs. Kirby also can hurl new friend hearts at enemies to win them over with love and add them to his party. Plus, up to four friends can team up and combine Kirby’s unique abilities with ally abilities for powerful new Friend Abilities.

The news came alongside a slew of title announcements and updates and information on new DLC during a morning Nintendo Direct.