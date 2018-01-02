Kansas Seeks Extradition For Felony Charge in Fatal Swatting Case

Kansas officials are seeking the extradition of Tyler R. Barriss in connection with a felony charge stemming from his alleged faked emergency call to 911 that ultimately resulted in the police-involved shooting death of a Kansas man, the Sedgwick County District Attorney's Office told Glixel Tuesday. The nature of the charges Barriss faces in Kansas won't be made public until he is notified of them during his first appearance before a judge, according to Sedgwick County district attorney Marc Bennett.



In a statement provided to Glixel, Bennett says that the state of Kansas has notified authorities in California of its intent to purse the extradition of Barriss and that authorities with District Court in Los Angeles will attend to the extradition process, which can take up to 90 days.

"This afternoon, investigators will present the Office of the District Attorney the evidence collected in this case to date," he wrote in the statement. "A determination of additional charges will be made by prosecutors with this office after a review of the information gathered.

"Under Kansas law, any defendant charged with a crime is provided notice of the specific charge(s) at a first appearance held before a Judge of the District Court. Until that time, the nature of any charge is not public."

The DA's office declined to comment on any other possible defendants in the case at this time beyond Barriss and the officer who fired the fatal shot.

Barriss, who was arrested Friday in Los Angeles, is being held without bail as a fugitive from justice, Los Angeles County Sheriff's Office booking told Glixel. The "swatting" incident resulted in the fatal shooting of 28-year-old Andrew Finch, by Wichita police Thursday night after they received a call from someone claiming to live at the home and saying they had killed their father, doused the home in gas and planned to set it on fire with their mother and brother still inside. None of that was true.



Deputy Wichita Police Chief Troy Livingston said in a press conference Friday night that police arrived at the home of Finch shortly after the 911 calls believing they were responding to a murder and hostage situation. In a police body-cam video released by the department on Friday, you can see Finch walk out of the home with his hands up. He appears to lower his hands and you can hear a single shot. In the video, you can also hear an officer shouting "show me your hands" and "walk this way" before the shot is fired. Livingston says the officer who fired believed the man pulled a gun from his waistband and was raising it to point it at police. "Fearing for those officers' safety on the north side, he fired one round," Livingston says.



After the shooting, police discovered four other people inside, but no body or any hostages. "During the investigation, we learned that an unknown individual had placed this police false call," Livingston says during the press conference. "We believe this is a case of swatting, which is the act of deceiving emergency services into sending a police response to another person's address. We are continuing to follow up on the individual we believe responsible for making this call and will follow up with our federal partners."

More than a dozen people on Twitter say the swatting incident stemmed from a feud between two Call of Duty players over a $2 bet. "I DIDN'T GET ANYONE KILLED BECAUSE I DIDN'T DISCHARGE A WEAPON AND BEING A SWAT MEMBER ISN'T MY PROFESSION," one person wrote on Twitter after others claimed he made the swatting call, one newspaper reports. That person's account was suspended overnight. According to Twitter posts, the target of the swatting threat gave the other gamer a false address, sending police to Finch's home instead of his own. "Someone tried to swat me and got an innocent man killed," the person reportedly said on Twitter.

The officer who shot Finch, a seven-year veteran, is on paid administrative leave. Finch leaves behind two children ages 2 and 7.