'Just Cause' Devs Looking for Fans to Be in Its Next Game

Avalanche Studios, the developer behind the Just Cause series, is looking for 12 fans to be in its next game, the developer announced today.

The studio is looking for 12 young adults between the ages of 18 and 25 in the Stockholm, Sweden area to have their faces scanned into its unannounced new project. "Not only will the 12 chosen ones have their likeness be visible in the game for years to come – played and enjoyed by gamers worldwide – but they will also get a chance to visit the studio. During the day, they’ll meet he development team, scan their faces, have lunch and fika (the latter is a cornerstone of the Swedish diet) and most importantly – get a bit of insight into how the magic of game development happens," Avalanche said in a press release.



Avalanche is looking for people of all backgrounds and ethnicities, it said. For those interested, Avalanche is taking applications on its website until March 30th.