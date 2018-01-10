Japanese Console Market Grows For The First Time In 11 Years

The Japanese home video game console market grew for the first time in 11 years, Japanese video game outlet Famitsu reports (via Kotaku).

Japanese hardware sales in 2017 totaled 202.37 billion yen (about $1.81 billion USD), up from 117.05 yen ($1.05 billion USD) in 2016. According to Famitsu, the Nintendo Switch – released last March – is responsible for a good amount of this boost. As of last month, the Switch sold more than 10 million units worldwide, making it the fastest selling console in U.S. history.

Hardware isn't the only thing selling better in Japan these days, though. In 2017, software sales totaled 189.3 billion yen ($1.69 billion USD), up from 182.4 billion yen ($1.63 billion USD) in 2016.

As Kotaku points out, the last time the Japanese console market saw a surge like this was in 2006, when the PlayStation 3, Nintendo Wii and Nintendo DS Lite were all released.