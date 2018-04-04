Insomniac's 'Spider-Man' Game Coming In September

Insomniac Games' PlayStation 4 exclusive Spider-Man will be released on September 7th, the developer announced in Game Informer's May cover story.

Related Everything You Might Have Missed From the 'Spider-Man' E3 Demo From Mister Negative and Miles Morales to the Ellie Jude Hotel, here are all the deep cuts

Insomniac originally revealed Spider-Man in a teaser trailer during Sony's E3 2016 press conference, with a gameplay reveal coming at the same event the following year. Unlike a lot of the movies and previous games, Spider-Man forgoes protagonist Peter Parker's origin story, featuring a more confident web-slinger that's settled into his role as the titular hero of the game's open-world New York. In the game, Parker, 23, faces off against Martin Li – or Mister Negative – a philanthropist-turned-super-villain in charge of the Inner Demons.

Spider-Man won't be the only character players control in September, though. Along with an unmasked Parker, his long-running love interest Mary Jane will be playable, creative director Bryan Intihar told IGN last year.

"It's a very different experience to playing as Spider-Man," the developer said, "and it stays true to her character, in terms of her background that she's a reporter for the Daily Bugle. It captures that feeling. Also, the other thing for us is that, even though we are creating a superhero world in the fantasy, we thought it'd be interesting to show what it's like to be a character who doesn't have superpowers, what it's like to be that person in a superhero world, and actually control that character."



Additionally, Insomniac's revealed Miles Morales – the "New" Spider-Man – will be in the game, though the developer hasn't divulged many details.

When players do assume the hero, they'll find themselves controlling a Spider-Man already outfitted with all his powers from the jump, Intihar added. "It's not like you load up the game and he doesn't have any powers,” he told the outlet. "The first time you're swinging, the first time you're fighting, you need to feel like Spider-Man."

Spider-Man is the first licensed game Insomniac's developed in its 22 year history. The studio's typically focused on its own intellectual property, such as the Sunset Overdrive and the Ratchet and Clank series. The game is the first product of a collaboration between Spider-Man owner Marvel Entertainment and Sony Interactive Entertainment. Insomniac's Spider-Man is being directed by Sunset Overdrive producer Ryan Smith. This is notable for Insomniac's upcoming game, which has focused on ease and fluidity of movement in its preview coverage – something Overdrive was praised for by critics.

Game Informer is running a full month of Spider-Man coverage on its website and in its monthly magazine.