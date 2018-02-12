IGDA Names New Executive Director

The Independent Game Developers Association (IGDA) promoted Jen MacLean to its new executive director, the group announced today. Additionally, Emily Greer, CEO of Kongregate, and Zoe Bell, lead producer at Big Huge Games joined the IGDA's board of directors, and Vesa Raudasoja moved to the group's vice-chair position.

According to the Association, MacLean will focus on growing the IGDA "into an organization that empowers developers from all walks of life and all corners of the globe to lead successful, fulfilling careers in the industry." Her plans of doing so are expected to be unveiled next month at the annual Game Developers Conference in San Francisco, Calif.

Before taking the position under an interim status last September, MacLean also served as CEO of 38 Studios and general manager of games at Comcast.

"Jen MacLean has a powerful vision for the IGDA and what it can do to make a difference in the lives of its members all over the globe,” David Stelzer, chair of the board of directors for the IGDA, said. “Bolstered by Vesa’s dedication to the international community, Emily’s experience in growing a successful business and providing support to independent developers, and Zoe’s passion for making game development sustainable for families, Jen will lead the IGDA as it supports game developers around the world in improving their personal and professional lives.”