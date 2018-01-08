The HTC Vive Pro is a lighter, 3D-sound integrated virtual reality headset releasing to the public later this year as both as standalone and upgrade option, HTC announced today at a CES press conference. The company also announced a new add-on that can convert both Vive and Vive Pro headsets from wired to wireless.

The key feature for the new Vive Pro is its increased resolution, which bumps the dual-OLED display quality up 78 percent from the original headset to 2880 x 1600 combined. The new headset will work with the original base stations for tracking as well as the trackers released late last year.

Vive Pro also features integrated, high-performance headphones with a built-in amplifier to offer a heightened sense of presence and an overall richer 3D sound. Vive Pro’s new headstrap was built with enhanced ergonomics and comfort, including a sizing dial for a more balanced headset that decreases weight on the front of the headset. Additional improvements include dual microphones with active noise cancellation and dual front-facing cameras designed to empower developer creativity. “There’s a clear need in the VR market for a premium VR experience with high resolution display, integrated audio and the best components available today in a headset,” said Daniel O’Brien, GM U.S., VIVE. “Vive Pro offers an immediate upgrade for both VR enthusiasts and enterprises that want to utilize the best VR experience.”

The Vive Wireless Adapter works works with both the Vive and Vive Pro using Intel tech to make the headsets wire-free. The device, due out this summer, uses 60GHz band to minimize interference and is optimized for low-latency.

“Wireless VR has been on nearly every VR user’s wishlist since the technology was unveiled,” said Frank Soqui, General Manager Virtual Reality Group at Intel Corporation. “By collaborating with HTC to commercialize Intel’s WiGig technology, we will guarantee that wireless VR meets the most discerning quality bar for home users and business VR customers.”



No pricing was mentioned for either the Vive Pro nor the Vive Wireless Adapter.



The news comes a month after the company spoke with Glixel about the current state of virtual reality and the company's plans to push the technology forward. At the time, Dan O’Brien, Vive general manager for the Amercias, told Glixel that HTC was still working on upgrading the system.