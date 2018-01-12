'Horizon Zero Dawn' Leads DICE Awards Nominations

The Academy of Interactive Arts & Sciences (AIAS) just unveiled the nominees for this year's DICE Awards. Guerrilla Games' open-world action-RPG Horizon Zero Dawn leads with 10 nominations in multiple categories, including Game of the Year and Outstanding Achievement in Game Design.

Other games received numerous nods as well. The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild got six nominations. Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice, Uncharted: The Lost Legacy, and Cuphead all received five noms, while PUBG, Super Mario Odyssey, and indie puzzler Gorogoa got four each.

You can check out a full list of the nominees below. Winners will be announced at the DICE Awards ceremony on Thursday, February 22nd in Las Vegas. It will be streamed live in its entirety beginning at 8 p.m. PT/11 p.m. ET via media partner IGN Entertainment.

Outstanding Achievement in Animation

Cuphead

For Honor

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Outstanding Achievement in Art Direction

Cuphead

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Little Nightmares

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Character

Assassin's Creed Origins - Bayek

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice - Senua

Horizon Zero Dawn - Aloy

Star Wars Battlefront II - Iden Versio

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy - Chloe Fraiser

Outstanding Achievement in Original Music Composition

Call of Duty: WWII

Cuphead

Horizon Zero Dawn

RiME

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Outstanding Achievement in Sound Design

Destiny 2

Injustice 2

Star Wars Battlefront II

Super Mario Odyssey

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Outstanding Achievement in Story

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Night in the Woods

What Remains of Edith Finch

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Outstanding Technical Achievement

Assassin's Creed Origins

Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice

Horizon Zero Dawn

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Action Game of the Year

Call of Duty: WWII

Cuphead

Destiny 2

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Wolfenstein II: The New Colossus

Adventure Game of the Year

Assassin's Creed Origins

Horizon Zero Dawn

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

Family Game of the Year

DropMix

GNOG

Just Dance 2018

SingStar Celebration

Snipperclips

Fighting Game of the Year

Arms

Injustice 2

Marvel vs. Capcom: Infinite

Nidhogg 2

Tekken 7

Racing Game of the Year

DiRT 4

Forza Motorsport 7

Gran Turismo Sport

Mario Kart 8 Deluxe

Project CARS 2

Role-Playing Game of the Year

Divinity: Original Sin 2

Middle-earth: Shadow of War

NieR:Automata

Persona 5

Torment: Tides of Numenera

Sports Game of the Year

Everybody's Golf

FIFA 18

Golf Clash

Madden NFL 18

MLB The Show 17

Strategy/Simulation Game of the Year

Endless Space 2

Halo Wars 2

Mario + Rabbids Kingdom Battle

Total War: Warhammer II

XCOM 2: War of the Chosen

Immersive Reality Technical Achievement

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Robo Recall

Star Trek Bridge Crew

The Invisible Hours

Wilson's Heart

Immersive Reality Game of the Year

Lone Echo/Echo Arena

Psychonauts in the Rhombus of Ruin

Robo Recall

Space Pirate Trainer

Wilson's Heart

D.I.C.E. Sprite Award

Everything

Gorogoa

Night in the Woods

Pyre

Snipperclips

Handheld Game of the Year

Dragon Quest VIII: Journey of the Cursed King

Etrian Odyssey V: Beyond the Myth

Fire Emblem Echoes: Shadows of Valentia

Metroid: Samus Returns

Monster Hunter Stories

Mobile Game of the Year

Cat Quest

Fire Emblem Heroes

Gorogoa

Monument Valley 2

Splitter Critters

Outstanding Achievement in Online Gameplay

Call of Duty: WWII

Destiny 2

Fortnite

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Tom Clancy's Ghost Recon: Wildlands

Outstanding Achievement in Game Design

Gorogoa

Horizon Zero Dawn

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Outstanding Achievement in Game Direction

Gorogoa

Horizon Zero Dawn

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild

Uncharted: The Lost Legacy

What Remains of Edith Finch

Game of the Year

Cuphead

Horizon Zero Dawn

PlayerUnknown's Battlegrounds

Super Mario Odyssey

The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild