Here's When You Can Buy Tickets For This Year's 'DOTA2' International

This year's Dota 2 International will take place between August 20th and the 25th at the Rogers Arena in Vancouver, British Columbia, publisher and show-runner Valve announced today. Here's when you can get tickets.

Tickets will officially go on sale next Friday, March 23rd, with two different tiers available, Valve said. The Midweek ticket will cost $95 USD and will grant buyers access to the first four days of the event. To go to the last two days of the event, attendees will need to purchase a Finals ticket, which will cost $191 USD. Tickets will be available through Ticketmaster.

In an effort to keep hopeful-attendees in the loop, Valve published a list of when tickets will be available by time-zone. The list is as follows: