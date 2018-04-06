Here's What's Coming To Summer Games Done Quick

The annual Summer Games Done Quick is set to take place this year between June 24th and July 1st in Bloomington, Minnesota at the DoubleTree Hilton hotel. This year more than 150 total hours of speedrunning will occur during the event. We've collected some of the most interesting here, but check out the Games Done Quick website to see the entire list.

This year runner catalyst will be taking on the first Dark Souls on PC, trying to beat all the game's bosses in an hour and 35 minutes. Both runners TGH and yoshipro will be taking on a newer game, Celeste, both trying to beat the game at any percent in 45 minutes on PC. Similarly, TheMexicanRunner is looking to get all the flags in the ultra hard Cuphead within 45 minutes on PC.

Looking to weirder games this year, runners swordsmankirby and Bbforky will be playing the SNES game Goof Troop, based on the TV series of the same name, in co-op, trying to beat the game in 24 minutes, while Sadlybadlyy looks to complete all of the story missions in The Simpsons: Hit & Run within an hour and 45 minutes.

It's worth pointing out, on the GDQ listing, no dates have been given for when each game is set to be run. It stands to reason these announcements will come closer to the show.

Awesome Games Done Quick and Summer Games Done Quick are semiannual speedrunning events held to raise money for charity. Since its 2010 inception, the event's raised nearly $15 million for groups such as Doctors Without Borders and the Prevent Cancer Foundation. This year's Summer Games Done Quick is in support of the former.

