Here's What Fans Can Expect During Tomorrow's 'Pokémon Day'

Tomorrow is Pokémon Day, and the Pokémon Company is celebrating 22 years of the franchise with some promotions and new products for fans.

Alexa owners can access the Pikachu Talk skill and have a "conversation" with everyone's favorite yellow pocket monster. There's also a Pikachu Talk action for Google Home users (US only). Of course, the only thing he'll say is, "Pika!" So, if you're looking for the weather, maybe ask someone else.

The Pokémon Company is also offering three new Snapchat Lenses featuring the starters from the Kanto region, Bulbasaur, Charmander, and Squirtle. Collectors can grab a new, larger-scale Charizard figure from the Pokémon Center, along with new Dialga and Palkia pins. A new pair of pins will come out each month through November.

Beginning today, people can watch Pokémon the Movie: I Choose You! On Pokémon TV for the first time ever. It's available on the app and on the website for one week.

And, of course, Pokémon Go is getting in on the festivities. Trainers can find a special Pikachu wearing a festive striped purple hat. It will know the Present move and give players triple the usual Stardust when caught. He'll be available in-game until February 28th at 1 p.m. PST.