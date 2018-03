The British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) announced its list of nominees for the annual British Academy Game Awards today, with Hellblade: Senua's Sacrifice leading the pact with nine total nominations.

Related Tim Schafer to Receive BAFTA Fellowship Award Will join other recipients like Gabe Newell and John Carmack

Following behind Hellblade, Horizon Zero Dawn received eight total nominations, with What Remains of Edith Finch and The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild following behind with seven and five nominations, respectively.

Check out the full list of nominees, as detailed by BAFTA, below. The award show is set to take place on Thursday, April 12th.

ARTISTIC ACHIEVEMENT



CUPHEAD



GOROGOA



HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE



HORIZON ZERO DAWN



THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD



UNCHARTED: THE LOST LEGACY



AUDIO ACHIEVEMENT

CALL OF DUTY: WORLD WAR II



DESTINY 2



HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE



HORIZON ZERO DAWN



STAR WARS BATTLEFRONT II



UNCHARTED: THE LOST LEGACY



BEST GAME

ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS



HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE



HORIZON ZERO DAWN



THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD



SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY



WHAT REMAINS OF EDITH FINCH



BRITISH GAME

HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE



MONUMENT VALLEY 2



REIGNS: HER MAJESTY



THE SEXY BRUTALE



SNIPER ELITE 4



TOTAL WAR: WARHAMMER II



DEBUT GAME

CUPHEAD



GOROGOA



HOLLOW KNIGHT



NIGHT IN THE WOODS



THE SEXY BRUTALE



SLIME RANCHER



EVOLVING GAME

CLASH ROYALE



FINAL FANTASY



FORTNITE



OVERWATCH



PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS



TOM CLANCY’S RAINBOW SIX SIEGE



FAMILY

JUST DANCE 2018



LEGO WORLDS



MARIO + RABBIDS KINGDOM BATTLE



MONUMENT VALLEY 2



SNIPPERCLIPS



SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY



GAME BEYOND ENTERTAINMENT

BURY ME, MY LOVE



HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE



LAST DAY OF JUNE



LIFE IS STRANGE: BEFORE THE STORM



NIGHT IN THE WOODS



SEA HERO QUEST VR



GAME DESIGN

ASSASSIN’S CREED ORIGINS



HORIZON ZERO DAWN



THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD



NIER AUTOMATA



SUPER MARIO ODYSSEY



WHAT REMAINS OF EDITH FINCH



GAME INNOVATION

GOROGOA



HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE



THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD



NIER AUTOMATA



SNIPPERCLIPS



WHAT REMAINS OF EDITH FINCH



MOBILE GAME

BURY ME, MY LOVE



GOLF CLASH



GOROGOA



KAMI 2



MONUMENT VALLEY



STRANGER THINGS: THE GAME



MULTIPLAYER

DIVINITY: ORIGINAL SIN 2



FORTNITE



GANG BEASTS



PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS



SPLATOON 2



STAR TREK BRIDGE CREW



MUSIC

CUPHEAD



GET EVEN



HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE



HORIZON ZERO DAWN



THE LEGEND OF ZELDA: BREATH OF THE WILD



WHAT REMAINS OF EDITH FINCH



NARRATIVE

HELLBLADE: SENUA’S SACRIFICE



HORIZON ZERO DAWN



NIGHT IN THE WOODS



WHAT REMAINS OF EDITH FINCH



WOLFENSTEIN II: THE NEW COLOSSUS



ORIGINAL PROPERTY

CUPHEAD



GOROGOA



HORIZON ZERO DAWN



NIGHT IN THE WOODS



PLAYERUNKNOWN’S BATTLEGROUNDS



WHAT REMAINS OF EDITH FINCH



PERFORMER