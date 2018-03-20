Check Out Some Gameplay From the Upcoming AR Game 'Ghostbusters World'

Soon, '80s kids, a childhood dream will come true. Ghostbusters World is an upcoming augmented reality game for Android and iOS that lets you hunt and trap ghosts in the real world, similiarly to Niantic's popular mobile game Pokémon Go. It was created with Google Maps API technology and was featured on stage during the Google Keynote yesterday at the Game Developers Conference in San Francisco. You can watch a gameplay clip above.

Related Ivan Reitman: Why the Original 'Ghostbusters' Are Classics Director on making the original blockbuster, why sequel deserves a second look and that notorious 'Ghostbusters 2.0' trailer

The 2-minute video shows the game in action as Ghost Corps' Eric Reich attempts to catch a zombie taxi driver. You can spot the infamous librarian ghost in-game as well. Catching ghosts looks harder than flinging a Poḱe Ball, however. Players need to use their proton packs or proton shotgun (cool!) to get a ghost's health down to at least 50 percent before firing a trap. They'll need to counter attacks from the irate spirits too. And, of course, there's plenty of slime.

Ghostbusters World comes out later this year and it looks like it has the potential to be as addictive as raiding gyms in Pokémon Go. Get your best Venkman cosplay ready.