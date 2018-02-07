Here's How Much It Costs to Go to E3 for the General Public

For the second year ever, the Electronic Entertainment Expo (E3) will be open to the public. The show will be open to over 1,000 attendees who want to go to the show, but aren't part of a game developer or press outlet. Here's how to get a ticket.

Initially, there will be 1,000 "attendee" tickets available for $149 USD sold as first-come first-serve. Each pass will grant buyers access to all three days of the show. After those are sold out, an unspecified of number of attendee tickets will be made available, but at the higher price of $249. The second round of tickets will be "limited," the ESA, the group that runs E3, said.

Tickets are expected to go on sale next week. When they do, they can be found on the E3 website.

Something worth pointing out is how little public attendees the ESA is letting attend E3 compared to in 2017. Last year, E3 opened up to 15,000 extra attendees, each paying between $150 and $200. In total, the show was attended by 68,400 people. This sharp increase in people on the show floor led to many expressing safety concerns over the the once business-only, now public show. Reports of robberies and injuries surfaced over the course of last year's show.